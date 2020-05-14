Lakeland is temporarily allowing outdoor dining and shopping

This means that you can shop and eat on sidewalk areas and adjacent on-street parking spaces if they are available on local roadways

LAKELAND, Fla — If you're looking to get out for a bite to eat and a little shopping in Lakeland, you can now do so, outdoors.

The city is allowing both types of businesses to temporarily expand onto public right-of-way or in privately owned parking areas.

This means that you can shop and eat on sidewalk areas and adjacent on-street parking spaces if they are available on local roadways. Businesses are not allowed to operate on state roads.

Fifty-percent of parking spaces are allowed to be converted for outdoor dining and shopping.

Of course, all businesses must follow safety guidelines that the City of Lakeland has outlined. CDC guidelines, including social distancing and six feet of space between each table, are also requirements.

Local businesses are excited to have their customers back, and many are still offering contactless delivery and to-go orders.

The temporary policy will expire at 11:59 p.m. on May 31, 2020, unless the order is extended by city leaders.