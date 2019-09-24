LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland police officer accused of making a false child abuse report against a babysitter hired through the child's mother has been fired, the department confirmed.

Officer Will Long's job was terminated from his job Monday. The department said he violated the General Orders of Unlawful Conduct and Conduct Unbecoming.

A warrant was issued for William Long, 47, who deputies say contacted the Department of Children and Families Child Abuse Hotline on May 20 to report concerns of child abuse. The child was being taken care of by a babysitter hired by the child's mother, according to police.

He used his own phone and police say a recording was taken of his voice on the call. He said he saw "unexplained scratches" on the child's back and a "puncture wound" on his hand and said he wished to remain anonymous, according to the news release.

Investigators say they met with the babysitter and the child the next day and saw no evidence of child abuse. The investigator contacted Long, and Long said he had no concerns about the child's welfare.

RELATED: Lakeland officer accused of making a false report of child abuse

RELATED: 6-year-old Florida girl arrested after tantrum at school

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter