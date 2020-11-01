LAKELAND, Fla. — The memorial services for a Lakeland police officer killed in a crash have been announced by the department.

The memorial services for Officer Paul Dunn, 50, will be Wednesday, January 15 at Lakes Church.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon and funeral services will start at noon. The procession is expected to leave the church between 1:30 and 2 p.m..

Officer Dunn’s family has asked anyone who is going to the memorial to wear support or University of Florida attire to honor his military service and his love for the Florida Gators football team.

Officer Dunn was killed in a crash on his way to work Thursday on his work motorcycle. He had been with the Lakeland Police Department since 2013.

He leaves behind a wife, a daughter, two sons and two stepdaughters. His wife is a detective with the Lakeland Police Department.

LakelandPD Memorial Services for Fallen Officer Paul Dunn On Wednesday, Janu... ary 15, 2020, memorial services for Officer Paul Dunn will be held at Lakes Church (formerly known as the First Baptist Church at the Mall), located at 1010 E Memorial Boulevard. The public is welcome to attend.

