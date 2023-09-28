Lakeland man killed overnight after being struck by car

When police arrived, they found a 19-year-old unresponsive man who had been hit by a black Lexus.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The roadways near Kathleen Road and Mall Hill Road in Lakeland were shut down for nearly six hours after a man was hit by a car, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Police said the Lexus had been going south on Kathleen Road before the man tried to cross the road and walked into the car's path.

The 19-year-old died at the scene. The driver, who was also 19 years old, was not injured.