Person of interest from Lakeland drive-by mass shooting located, arrested

Brent Johnson, III, 19, was found and taken into custody on Thursday, according to jail records.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A person of interest from the Jan. 30 Lakeland drive-by mass shooting has been found and taken into custody, the Lakeland Police Department announced.

Law enforcement is also looking for Marquez Green, 28, who they believe might also know more about the shooting.

Earlier this week, the police department held a news conference and announced two of the suspected gunmen men face 15 years in federal prison if convicted of their involvement.

Nicholas Hason, 32, was charged with possessing ammunition as a convicted felon, and 22-year-old Marcus Dewonn Mobley Jr. was charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, authorities said during a news conference Wednesday.

Detectives say forensic evidence taken from shell casings and inside the car link Hason and Mobley to the drive-by shooting.

“Both of these defendants are charged with being convicted felons who, in the case of Hanson just ammunition and in the case of Mobley possession of a firearm and ammunition,” said U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg.