Driver crashes pickup truck into Lakeland building

LAKELAND, Fla. — A driver crashed a pickup truck into a building early Wednesday morning in Lakeland.

The crash happened just after 6:10 a.m. at the Waller Centre on South Florida Avenue. The building was unoccupied at the time, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Aerial footage from Sky10 shows the back half of the truck sticking out of the Waller Centre surrounded by tires and debris.

It's not clear what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

South Florida Avenue is shut down in both directions between Patterson Street and Belmar Street, Lakeland police wrote in a tweet. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.