Small plane crashes in Lakeland; 2 people airlifted to hospital

Police say the two adults had serious injuries.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police say two people were airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after a single-engine plane crashed Saturday afternoon in Lakeland.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. at 4150 South Pipkin Road. Officers say the area is an industrial park just off airport property.

The two people on board were both airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say no one on the ground was hurt.

The FAA and NTSB will be taking over the crash investigation, police said.

