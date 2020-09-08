Couple found dead likely knew their attacker, Lakeland police say

A 69-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman reportedly appeared to have been dead for several days.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Police are treating the death of a husband and wife as a homicide, thinking they might have known their attacker.

An officer was following up early Sunday on a welfare check request at the home inside the Kings Manor Mobile Home Park on West Highland Street, according to a news release.

When they arrived, the officer forced entry into the home and found the couple -- a 69-year-old man and 72-year-old woman -- dead. Police say it appeared they had been dead for several days.

The Lakeland Police Department has not detailed the manner of how the couple died. Although the investigation remains in its beginning stages, it's believed the couple might have known who killed them.

Police did not yet say how they know this information.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Russ Hurley at 863-834-8973. People also can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

