Lakeland police investigate death at shopping mall

Officers and detectives are currently on scene at Shoppes of Lakeland shopping center.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department is currently investigating a death at a local shopping mall Sunday afternoon in North Lakeland.

Officers and detectives are on scene at Shoppes of Lakeland shopping center investigating a death they say appear to be a suicide.

A taser was deployed by a responding officer in which no guns were discharged by law enforcement, the police department explains.

As of now, no other information has been released. This is an ongoing investigation.