Lakeland police investigate death at shopping mall

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department is currently investigating a death at a local shopping mall Sunday afternoon in North Lakeland.
Officers and detectives are on scene at Shoppes of Lakeland shopping center investigating a death they say appear to be a suicide.
A taser was deployed by a responding officer in which no guns were discharged by law enforcement, the police department explains.
As of now, no other information has been released. This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.