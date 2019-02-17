LAKELAND, Fla. — Police have their eye on a particular pickup truck as they investigate what led up to a deadly shooting.

Steven Schelmety, 32, was found shot to death around 11:35 p.m. Friday at Artillery Motor Sports, 3609 Century Blvd., according to police.

A second person shot was taken to an area hospital for treatment. They are listed in critical condition, and police say the person is a witness to the crime.

Police late Saturday published several photos to the department's Facebook page hoping to identify a vehicle of interest.

Anyone who might have information is asked to call Detective Tim McDonald at 863-834-8955 or email him at tim.mcdonald@lakelandgov.net.

People who would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-TIPS.

