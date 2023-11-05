Police searching for people who could have information related to baby found dead inside dumpster

The baby was said to be in a bag with an umbilical cord attached.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police are searching for individuals who could have information related to a baby found dead inside a dumpster outside a fitness center Thursday morning.

Detectives released photos of four people, three women and one man. It's believed they could have been driving a red sedan or SUV, the police department said.

Anyone with information to help identify the people in the photo is asked to contact Detective Neal Robertson at 863-834-6971 or neal.robertson@lakelandgov.net. Anonymous tips can be sent to Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-8477.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday, Lakeland officers responded to a report of a newborn baby found dead inside a bag in a dumpster on Florida Avenue South. The baby was said to still have their umbilical cord attached.

At the time of discovery, police said it was believed the baby had been there for about 10 hours. Investigators are attempting to figure out if the baby was killed or stillborn and what charges are possible, said Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor Jr., adding that they are waiting for the results of an autopsy.