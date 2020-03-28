LAKELAND, Fla. — Officers with the Lakeland Police Department want to thank the man who helped them keep their gym clean by paying for supplies.

Lakeland police officers are using the agency’s gym equipment all the time, and likely more than usual with many local gyms closing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. And that requires the staff to constantly clean the equipment.

A Facebook post on the police department's page said Officer Catalano was picking up much-needed supplies Friday afternoon at the Lakeland Lowe’s to keep the gym clean. The officer had some issues with his card while trying to pay and offered the man behind him to go ahead of him to keep the line moving, according to the post.

The man offered to pay for the order at first, but Officer Catalano declined. On his way to the customer service counter, the man handed him his receipt for the entire purchase, $182.46 worth of cleaning supplies.

The agency says thank you! Lakeland police ended the heartwarming post with: “Although we may be unsure about what tomorrow brings our way, we are 100% certain that we are lucky to live in Lakeland with such amazing people.”

