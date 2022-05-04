Woman accused of stealing puppy off porch in Lakeland

Tipsters were encouraged to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

LAKELAND, Fla. — "Who steals a puppy off someone's porch?"

That's the question the Polk County Sheriff's Office posed Wednesday on social media.

Investigators shared video in the hopes of catching an accused canine thief. They say the woman in newly-released surveillance video made off with a pup on Sunday in Lakeland.

Now, authorities are asking for the public's help figuring out exactly who the woman is and where she may have taken the young dog.

The sheriff's office asked anybody with information to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477. Anonymous tipsters can also submit information online by clicking this link.