Man climbs on top of railroad light post near Lakeland

The man was safely brought down and taken to the hospital for evaluation. The roadway was shut down for several hours.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A man climbed on top of a railroad crossing light, shutting down a portion of the road for close to 10 hours Sunday in Crystal Lake, Polk County Sheriff's deputies said.

According to authorities, first responders were called just after 4:30 a.m. to the railroad crossing on South Combee Road between U.S. 92 and Main Street, an area near Lakeland. A man was said to be suffering a "mental health crisis" who had climbed on top of the crossing lights that were suspended over the roadway.

The roadway, for both the man's and drivers' safety, was closed as both Fire Rescue crews and deputies worked to get him safely down. According to Polk County Fire Rescue, multiple agencies, including the sheriff's office, Lakeland Fire and Hillsborough Fire Rescue, all responded to assist.

After numerous hours, authorities say they were finally able to get the man safely down around 2 p.m. using two tower rescue trucks.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation, the sheriff's office said.

The road was reopened Sunday afternoon for drivers.