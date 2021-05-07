Lakeland's 'Red White & Kaboom' fireworks celebration returns for 2021

The coronavirus pandemic put the 2020 celebrations on hold.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The City of Lakeland's "Red, White & Kaboom Independence Day Celebration," put on by the T.Mims Corp., is back this July 3.

Last year's celebration was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic but is ready to once again dazzle those in attendance with a fireworks display.

The event will take place at Lake Mirror along the Frances Langford Promenade from 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., according to a press release.

Fireworks will kick off at 9 p.m.

“We are very excited to sponsor Red, White & Kaboom again this year and I know the community is looking forward to an awesome event. It is an excellent opportunity for our community to come together in celebration of our great country with live music and fireworks, Tom Mims, President of T. Mims Corporation said.

Guests attending are asked to bring a blanket, their appetite and, if they can, at least one non-perishable food item to be donated to Volunteers in Service to the Elderly.

According to the city, VISTE is a community-based non-profit organization that serves Lakeland, Bartow, Mulberry, and Ft. Meade.

"Red, White & Kaboom" is free to the public. Before you head to the event though there are some things to keep in mind. The city says glass bottles, pop-up tents, or large beach umbrellas are not allowed.