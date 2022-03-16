4 adults, kids at Lakeland hotel hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning

Firefighters say the source of the carbon monoxide was found in a room containing commercial water heaters.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Multiple people were rushed to the hospital Sunday after getting carbon monoxide poisoning at a hotel in Lakeland, city officials say.

It happened around 11 a.m. when Lakeland Fire Department crews were dispatched to the Sleep Inn & Suites Lakeland located on Lakeland Park Drive about a "hazardous condition," a press release says.

Before even getting to the hotel, crews were told multiple people were affected. As they pulled up to the hotel, crews say they immediately saw people outside who needed help.

Firefighters say they got to work treating patients who had told the hotel manager they weren't feeling well and their room had a strange odor.

A total of eight people — four adults and four children — were taken to local hospitals with carbon monoxide poisoning. Firefighters say they have not received an update on the patients' conditions.

During this time, other firefighters started investigating the property. Firefighters say they found carbon monoxide readings of approximately 160 PPM.

Firefighters say the source of the carbon monoxide was found in a room containing commercial water heaters. The venting pipe system was disconnected and the reported CO level there was 550 PPM, the agency said.