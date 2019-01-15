LAKELAND, Fla. — Three candidates are vying for the Lakeland City Commission seat once held by Michael Dunn.

Patrick Shawn Jones, Sara Roberts and Bill Watts are hoping to represent Lakeland’s Southwest District.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 12 different locations.

Want to view a sample ballot? Click or tap here

Dunn resigned in October while facing second-degree murder charges. The charges stem from the shooting death of Christobal Lopez at Dunn’s military supply store.

Former City Commissioner Don Selvage served as the temporary replacement since Dunn’s resignation.

The voter registration deadline for the Lakeland special election was Dec. 17, 2018.

Go to the Polk County Supervisor of Elections’ website for more information.

Previous: Man shot by former Lakeland official was legally drunk, autopsy found

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.