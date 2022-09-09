City of Lakeland to honor Queen Elizabeth II in a wreath-laying ceremony

The city of Lakeland has elegant ties with the late Queen of England through the swans she gifted to the city decades ago.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polka-dotting Lake Morton in Lakeland, Florida, is dozens of swans. The story of these birds dates back decades, just a few years after Queen Elizabeth II became queen.

The city of Lakeland has had swans since the 1920s. In 1954, the swan population died off, but the city didn't go without swans long. In 1957, Queen Elizabeth II gifted two swans to the city. Over the decades, the flock grew to the more than 80 birds that grace Lake Morton today.

The birds have become a symbol for Lakeland. Following the queen's passing, the city is holding a wreath-laying ceremony Friday afternoon along Lake Morton in her honor.

City officials will gather in a ceremony of remembrance for Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

If you're wondering just how the queen was able to gift the swans to Lakeland decades ago, it's because of a centuries-old law.

According to the Royal Family, "Swan Upping dates from the twelfth century, when The Crown claimed ownership of all mute swans which were considered an important food for banquets and feasts. Today The Crown retains the right of ownership of all unmarked mute swans in open water."

Only two other British companies have ownership rights to swans.

In Lakeland, they're well taken care of. The city budgets for their food and annual evaluations.

"We do their medical exams," said Dr. Price Dickson, a local veterinarian who cares for the swans. "They are weighed and the older ones, they all have microchips so we know each and every one of them, and we check their microchip against their medical history."

Now, following the Queen's death, Dickson said the birds keep her legacy in Lakeland alive.