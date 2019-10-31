LAKELAND, Fla. — Emergency workers responded to a train crash Thursday in Polk County.

The sheriff's office says an Amtrak train struck a 35-foot flatbed trailer that was on the tracks near Combee Road North and U.S. Highway 92 East in Lakeland.

It happened around 1:30 p.m.

There were 102 passengers aboard the eastbound train, but luckily nobody was hurt.

Authorities were working to remove the trailer Thursday afternoon, so the train could get back on its way.

One lane of Combee Road had to be shut down due to emergency vehicles in the way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

