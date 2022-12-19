Lakeland votes to move forward with transformative 'road diet' along Florida Avenue

Traffic flow has slowed as part of the road diet. Accidents, especially serious ones, are down.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland city commissioners have voted to approve a major transportation project that could transform the city’s appearance and traffic flow for years to come.

But the decision, impacting Florida Avenue in the city’s Dixieland neighborhood, didn’t come without some strong opinions.

For the past two years, Lakeland has been experimenting with what it calls a road diet, by trimming Florida Avenue between Arianna and Lime streets to just three lanes rather than four.

They expanded concrete curbs, added striping to sign to slow traffic down, reduce accidents, and encourage more people to walk and bike through the area to benefit local businesses.

“So, this is part of a larger comprehensive effort to move people around Lakeland and not just cars,” Lakeland’s Planning and Transportation Manager Chuck Barmy said.

Commissioners faced a decision of whether to make the road diet permanent and authorize FDOT to get the ball rolling on even more enhancements.

“You know, it’s arduous and it takes a long time to have FDOT be in the mix with us, but the alternative is that we would be paying for it all our self,” Commissioner Stephanie Madden said.

There’s concern the project might take longer than some businesses can withstand.

“But if there are things we can do to speed that up I think that would help with perception long-term,” Commissioner Chad McLeod said. “And the way people feel about that stretch.”

City leaders heard from staff members who showed them statistics. Traffic flow has slowed as part of the road diet. Accidents, especially serious ones, are down.

Some people said they support the concept.

“My wife and I, we want convenient, varied, interesting, pleasant shopping near our home,” neighbor Earl Lang said. “Outdoor dining. And yes, I am in favor of the road diet.”

But the majority of those who spoke urged the city to get back to the wider roads it used to have, citing more traffic now pushed onto their nearby residential roads.

“Go back to four lanes,” said Ron Smith. “It made sense.”

David Bean, who also lives nearby, agreed.

“Pedestrian traffic in Dixie land is nonexistent,” Bean said. “And you’re trying to maybe create that.”

City leaders ultimately accepted staff’s recommendation, voting 4-1 to authorize FDOT to move forward with a more elaborate – permanent – three lane plan.

There’s a lot more to do.

The city must identify local funding in order to get a financial commitment from FDOT. They must also get the state legislature to move the project onto its FDOT to-do list.

The city and FDOT must then draw-up designs and consider measures to appease those who made reasonable arguments about traffic concerns, such as adding speed bumps.