Polk County

Part of US 92 shut down in Lakeland as deputies investigate death, related crash

Deputies said the road is expected to be shut down for several hours Friday morning.
Credit: Chaikom - stock.adobe.com
FILE PHOTO

LAKELAND, Fla. — Part of U.S. 92 in Lakeland is expected to remain shut down for several hours Friday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies say they are investigating a death and a traffic crash that "appear related" on U.S. 92 near South Wabash Avenue in Lakeland. 

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday. 

The roadway is shut down in both directions on U.S. 92 between Wabash Avenue and Chestnut Road. It's expected to remain closed for several hours as deputies continue to investigate. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes. More information is expected to be released later today, the sheriff's office said. 

