LAKELAND, Fla — It’s big – and now contained.

A 425-acre wildfire is burning in an old phosphate pit in Lakeland. The flames spread 90 acres in just about an hour, according to a series of tweets from the Florida Forest Service, and the remote location is making it difficult for firefighters to reach them.

The FFS said the fire is under control.

County Road 630 closed for some time because of thick smoke in the area. The FFS says no homes or buildings are being threatened.

