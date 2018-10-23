LAKELAND, Fla. -- As the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots continue to grow, a Lakeland woman has quietly claimed a more modest -- but still impressive -- lottery prize.

Peggy Bonner, 61, won the $550,000 Lucky Money jackpot from Oct. 16. On Monday, she claimed the winnings as a lump-sum payment of $384,105.92.

The Florida Lottery said she bought the winning Quick Pick ticket at Murphy USA on U.S. Highway 98 North in Lakeland. The gas station will earn a bonus commission of $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to $1.6 billion ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, and the jackpot currently sits at $620 million.

