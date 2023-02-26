Lakeland police searching for car that killed woman in hit-and-run crash

Law enforcement says the silver sedan they are looking for is believed to have front-end damage and possibly a dent in the car's right rear bumper.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKELAND, Fla — Police in Lakeland are searching for the car that killed a 37-year-old woman during a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.

At around 11:06 p.m. near West 10th Street, a silver sedan was driving eastbound on West 10th Street and struck the woman who was walking in the eastbound lane of travel, the Lakeland Police Department said in a Facebook post.

After hitting the woman, the person in the car continued to drive away from the crash heading east on 10th Street and is believed to have turned south on Webster Avenue, police say.

Authorities say the 37-year-old died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries.

Law enforcement says the silver sedan they are looking for is believed to have front-end damage and possibly a dent in the car's right rear bumper.

Officials say the investigation of the incident remains open and active. Anyone with information regarding the crash or the suspected car is asked to contact Sergeant Doug Mills at doug.mills@lakelandgov.net or the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6900.