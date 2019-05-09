LAKELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lakeland.

Just before 1 p.m., police were dispatched to Memorial Boulevard and Jewel Avenue. When they arrived, officers found two injured women.

The women were rushed to Lakeland Heath. One of them later died.

The other woman's condition was not immediately clear.

Detectives are trying to piece together what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

