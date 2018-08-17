LAKELAND, Fla. – A broken sewer line has dumped more than 200,000 gallons of raw sewage into the west side of Lake Parker near the intersection of Valencia Street and Lake Parker Drive, the Ledger reports.

Repairs are scheduled to begin Friday morning.

Crews did get the leak to stop.

Some estimates indicate up to 400,000 gallons of sewage might have been dumped into the lake. City workers might have inadvertently hit a sewer line while removing tree stumps in the area on Thursday.

