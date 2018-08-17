LAKELAND, Fla. – A broken sewer line has dumped more than 200,000 gallons of raw sewage into the west side of Lake Parker.

It happened near the intersection of Valencia Street and Lake Parker Drive, the Ledger reports.

Crews were able to stop the leak and repairs are underway this morning.

https://www.facebook.com/JoshWTSP/videos/247253575926599/?permPage=1

It's estimated as much as 400,000 gallons of raw sewage water may have been dumped into the lake. City workers inadvertently hit a sewer line while removing tree stumps in the area yesterday, according to the Ledger.

10News reporter Josh Sidorowicz is at the scene.

