WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Two women were rescued from atop a ride Friday at Legoland.
The Winter Haven Fire Department on Facebook posted a picture of two firefighters helping to release the women from the Beetle Bounce ride. It says no one was hurt in the the 25-foot rescue.
The ride apparently got stuck at the top because of a malfunction.
Beetle Bounce hoists people upward to the top of the ride, according to Legoland's website.
Winter Haven and Polk County firefighters assisted in the rescue.
