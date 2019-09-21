WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Two women were rescued from atop a ride Friday at Legoland.

The Winter Haven Fire Department on Facebook posted a picture of two firefighters helping to release the women from the Beetle Bounce ride. It says no one was hurt in the the 25-foot rescue.

The ride apparently got stuck at the top because of a malfunction.

Beetle Bounce hoists people upward to the top of the ride, according to Legoland's website.

Winter Haven and Polk County firefighters assisted in the rescue.

