WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland is extending this month's free parking offer through Labor Day in hopes of collecting more school supplies for homeless students.

Through Sept. 3, the theme park is accepting new, unopened school supplies from park guests instead of paying the regular $17 fee for parking.

The park said it has collected more than 3,000 school supply items for Polk County Public Schools' Homeless Education Advocates Restoring the Hope project.

Guests can find the voucher for free standard parking on Legoland's website.

Initially, the park planned to provide for free parking in exchange for school supplies through the end of the month but has since extended the offer.

The park said those who pre-purchased standard parking will be upgraded to a shaded, premium spot for free. Guests can still purchase premium for $27.

Related: Legoland offers free parking for August, asks guest to donate school supplies instead

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP