LEGOLAND Florida, American Red Cross partner for disaster relief

Tickets for the theme park will be set at a discounted price from Aug. 5 through Sept. 5.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Everyone enjoys having fun, and it's even better when the cost of your fun goes to a great cause.

The American Red Cross of Central Florida announced that it has partnered with LEGOLAND Florida Resort to help rebuild the lives of people who have been affected by disasters.

In an effort to raise funds for Red Cross disaster relief, the Florida theme park will have one-day tickets available for $47 from Aug. 5 through Sept. 5, 2021. This is a 50-percent discount from the regular gate price.

Ten dollars from every ticket sold will go toward disaster relief, according to a news release.

Everything is cool when you're part of a team! 🎵 We've teamed up with @LEGOLANDFlorida to put the FUN in fundraiser! Starting TODAY, purchase a special theme park ticket for $47 through our online offer & $10 will be donated to Red Cross disaster relief. https://t.co/vqWR2A241K pic.twitter.com/rKXmKugbCl — Red Cross Central FL & USVI (@RedCrossCFL) August 5, 2021

“Our Central Florida neighbors count on the Red Cross to be there to provide comfort, relief and hope after disasters big and small. The generous support of partners like LEGOLAND Florida enables the Red Cross to respond immediately, helping survivors rebuild their lives,” said Tina Sweeten, the executive director of the mid-Florida chapter, in the news release.

This will mark the second time this partnership has happened. The two organizations banned together in 2019 with a fundraiser to help with the catastrophe from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas and raised more than $127,000.

This time, the theme park is looking to raise up to $120,000.

The exclusive offer can only be redeemed online, and tickets purchased during this special time will be valid for use until Sept. 15, 2021.