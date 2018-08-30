WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland will offer free admission to police officers, firefighters and emergency medical services personnel through September.

Those eligible for the free admission can also buy general admission tickets at a 50 percent discount for four guests.

To receive complimentary and discounted tickets, eligible personnel must visit the Legoland ticket windows on the day of their visit and present their employee identification or professional organization membership card.

The offer is not available online, by telephone or through ticket resellers, and is valid through Sunday, Sept. 30.

The promotion is available to:

• Firefighters

• Emergency medical services employees (EMT/EMS)

• Municipal and county police and sheriff’s officers

• Highway patrol officers

• Corrections officers

• State and federal law enforcement officers

• Fish and wildlife field officers

• U.S. Forest Service rangers

• National Park Service officers

• Homeland Security and TSA agents

• Environmental protection officers

