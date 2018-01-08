WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- Instead of paying for parking, Legoland wants you to bring school supplies for homeless students.

Through Aug. 31, the theme park is offering free standard parking to get in some last-minute fun before school starts. Instead of paying the regular fee of $17 for parking, guests are asked to bring new, unopened school supplies to donate to the Homeless Education Advocates Restoring the Hope program for Polk County Public Schools.

Some of the items most needed include pens, erasers, scissors and notebooks, and Legoland said every donation helps the more than 4,000 students identified in a homeless situation in the county.

The park said those who pre-purchased standard parking will be upgraded to a shaded, premium spot for free. Premium parking can still be purchased for $27.

