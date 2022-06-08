Power outage affecting Legoland under investigation

TECO's outage map shows power should be restored by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A small power outage is creating big problems Wednesday afternoon for Legoland.

The Tampa Bay-area theme park recently tweeted that an incident outside its property caused the outage. Some apparent damage is being repaired, and park officials say they expect the situation to be resolved within the hour.

Tampa Electric, however, estimates that the power won't come back on until at least 5 p.m., according to its outage map.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the utility company to learn more about the outage.