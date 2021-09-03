Lakeland Fire Department responds to multi-family dwelling building fire, no injuries reported

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials say it does not look suspicious.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Fire Department (LFD) got a call early Friday about a building fire.

Nine LFD units responded to the scene along with patrol units from Lakeland Police Department (LPD) and one Polk County Fire Rescue Medic unit (PCFR).

Once crews arrived to the scene of the multi-family dwelling, heavy smoke and fire were coming from the building, officials report in a news release.

The fire crews worked to put out the fire. All residents were able to escape unharmed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, officials say it does not seem to be suspicious.

No firefighters were reported injured.