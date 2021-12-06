Winter Haven nursing home evacuated due to gas leak

Cypress Gardens Boulevard will be shut down in both directions until further notice.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Staff and people living at a nursing home in Winter Haven were evacuated Monday morning due to a gas leak, authorities say.

It happened around 9:10 a.m. when a work crew digging along the side of Cypress Gardens Boulevard in front of Life Care Center punctured a gas line.

Winds coming from the lake wafted gas toward the front of the facility.

Because of this, people were evacuated by the Winter Haven Fire Department, police say.

Additionally, Cypress Gardens Boulevard will be shut down in both directions until further notice, the agency says.

If you're in the area, you should avoid Cypress Gardens Boulevard from Interlachen Boulevard to Polk Street.

Cypress Gardens Blvd is shut down in both directions from Interlachen to Polk Dr due to a gas leak. Drivers are to find alternate routes at this time. — Winter Haven Police (@WHPoliceDept) December 6, 2021