DAVENPORT, Fla — The lockdown at Davenport School of the Arts has been lifted.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a call came in about a report of two men in dark clothing with guns near the campus. When asked if the report was a credible threat, the sheriff's office said it is still working to find that out.

A heightened state of security is no longer in effect at Horizons Elementary, Loughman Oaks Elementary and Ridge Community High.

Parents can pick up their children from Davenport School of the Arts if they wish; it will be considered an excused absence. However, classes are resuming as planned.

