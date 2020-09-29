Lost wallet leads to man's arrest

The Polk County Sheriff's Office shared the tale of good fortune, turned to misfortune, on social media.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — In Polk County, one man's fortunes went from bad to good... and then to worse than before. Much worse.

According to a Facebook post from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, someone stopped by a Winter Haven substation to turn in a lost wallet with more than $500 inside. It also contained a driver's license, so deputies looked up the man to return the wallet. But, they also found something unexpected: a warrant for his arrest.

The man, named Sean, apparently was wanted on a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine. So, with his wallet in hand, deputies hatched a plan to reel him in.

"A text message was sent to Sean, informing him that we had his wallet," the Sheriff's Office Facebook post says. "We may have forgot to mention we were deputies though. Silly us."

Sure enough, deputies say Sean drove to a 7-Eleven in Winter Haven to retrieve his wallet. To his surprise, deputies immediately arrested and searched him. They say they found more than $3,000 in his pockets, as well as enough meth to hit him with another trafficking charge.

Deputies took Sean to the Polk County Jail. The sheriff's office says, despite his predicament, he has a reason to look on the bright side.

"On a positive note, Sean will finally get his wallet back when he’s released," the Facebook post says. "Whenever that will be. It’s in a brown paper bag in inmate property."

The Facebook post has gone viral, receiving 3,000 likes and 350 comments within two days.

