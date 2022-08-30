Winter Haven police warn parents about possible 'shroom'-laced chocolate

Police say there are no reports of children ingesting the chocolate, however, the bars are currently being tested for psilocybin.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven police are urging parents to talk with their children about knowing the origins of their food after investigators located possible 'shroom'-laced chocolate.

Police say there are no reports of children ingesting the chocolate, however, the bars are currently being tested for the psychoactive and hallucinogenic compound, psilocybin.

The compound is known to cause increased blood pressure, heart

rate, nausea, vomiting and hallucinations or delusions, police say.

"This type of substance is a Schedule 1 drug and is not legal in the State of

Florida," Chief of Police David Brannan said in a statement. "Parents are encouraged to speak with their children about consuming anything that could possibly contain a dangerous substance."

Parents and their children should also be aware of the production of candy-like pills and gummies that are laced with illegal substances such as

Fentanyl.

According to the DEA, brightly colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills have been found in 18 states. Authorities said it appears to be a new trend being used by drug cartels to sell the highly addictive drug and make it look like candy to children and young people.

“Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes — is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said. “The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.”