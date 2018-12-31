A 54-year-old Lakeland man has been charged with felony animal cruelty after investigators say his dogs were found so badly malnourished that they were eating each other.

Genar Smith's six pit bulls were locked up on his property on 12th Street West in Lakeland, according to an arrest affidavit. Police say two dogs were chained to the ground, three were in a medium cage and one was in a large cage.

One of the dogs in the medium cage was dead, and Lakeland police say most of its neck and skull had been eaten by the other two dogs with it.

"All of the animals appeared malnourished, with their rib cages and hip bones clearly visible underneath their skin," the affidavit said. "One of the two dogs in the medium cage had also had part of its tail eaten off."

A responding officer said there was no water or food accessible to any of the animals. And, investigators say there was no overhead cover from the elements.

Smith told authorities he feeds and gives water to the dogs daily, although he has never taken them to a veterinarian, the affidavit said.

"He noticed the dead dog inside the cage the night prior to the incident and assumed the dog had died from Parvo," according to the affidavit.

But, an animal control officer said the two dogs likely ate the dead dog because they were not fed enough.

Smith was arrested and is being held without bond.

What others are clicking on:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.