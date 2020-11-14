Man wanted for deadly New York shooting arrested in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. — A man wanted for murder in New York state was taken into custody at his friend's house in Polk County.
Raymond Jackson, 22, was indicted for second-degree murder for a deadly shooting in September, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say it stemmed from an argument over car repairs.
New York City police said Jackson escaped to Florida after his mother was arrested for her participation in the shooting.
According to the sheriff's office, the U.S. Marshals Service received word Jackson was at a friend's house on West Cordova Circle, and he was arrested Friday without incident.
He was booked into jail and is awaiting transfer back to New York state.
