BARTOW, Fla. — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for what's believed a domestic-related incident in Polk County.
Officers responded just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday to a mobile home at 240 State Road 60, according to a Bartow Police Department news release. Upon arriving at the home, a woman was found dead in the bedroom.
Police are not yet sure what led up to her death, however, a man was taken into custody.
Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call detective Ken Fender at 863-534-5045. An anonymous tip also can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.
