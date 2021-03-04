Police: Haines City man touched child 'inappropriately' for 2 years

Police say the child 'lived in fear' of the man since the touching began. The department is asking anyone else who may have been victimized to come forward.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A Haines City man was arrested for inappropriately touching a young child for almost two years, according to police.

Haines City police said their investigation started after the elementary-aged child told an adult that 34-year-old Mario Bautista had touched them inappropriately. The adult then called police and the Florida Department of Children and Families, the agency said.

During the investigation, detectives say they learned the molestation would happen when the child and Bautista were alone.

According to the department, Bautista had been touching the elementary school-aged child's genital area, then would force the child to touch him.

Detectives say Bautista has denied intentionally touching the child or any other child and told investigators and family members that the touching may have been an accident, said officials.

The agency said he recalled a moment when he touched the child while they laying down together about a month ago.

Bautista was taken to the Polk County Jail on Friday morning and charged with lewd molestation.

Officials say they notified the U.S. Department of Homeland Security after the investigation revealed that Bautista is in the United States illegally.

"We will do everything in our power to make sure that this monster stays as far away from the victim as possible and where he belongs, in a cell," Chief Jim Elensky said in a statement. "I commend the reportee, who prompted this investigation, which led to a predator being put behind bars. As always, if anyone has been a victim or knows of any other victims, we encourage them to come forward."

