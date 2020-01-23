LAKELAND, Fla. — A man was arrested Thursday morning after police say he made a bomb threat at a public library.
Lakeland police said the man made the threat inside the main branch near Lake Morton.
The library has been evacuated while law enforcement searches the building. People are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
