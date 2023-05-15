Man accused of stealing Winter Haven police car with K-9 inside

While driving the car, police said the man crashed into multiple other vehicles.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of stealing a police car with a K-9 inside over the weekend. Prior to the alleged theft, he also was accused of burglarizing a Winter Haven Amscot.

Menylek Jarrett, 21, is charged with burglarizing a business, grand theft of a motor vehicle, tampering with a police K-9 and reckless driving among other charges, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

Amscot employees called 911 at around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday after Jarrett allegedly threw a rock through the front glass door, authorities explained in a news release. Once Jarrett entered the building he attempted to throw another rock at the teller-area glass, however, it did not shatter. Realizing he could not get into the teller area, he left the business, officers explained.

Police officers arrived and did not see that Jarrett had already exited the Amscot. That's when the department said he broke the driver's side window of a sergeant's locked patrol car and drove off toward the intersection of 8th Street and Havendale Boulevard. K-9 Logan was secured in the backseat.

While driving the car, police said Jarrett crashed into multiple other vehicles. Once the patrol car was disabled, Jarrett got out and started running toward Inman Park to which officers followed him, ultimately used a Taser and took him into custody.

One person in another car was taken to the hospital with head pain, police said. K-9 Logan was also said to be safe following the incident.