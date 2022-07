Two men were in the canoe but one was able to swim to safety.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a man was found dead in a lake near Mulberry at about 4:37 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say they received a report of a capsized canoe on the lake before they recovered the man's body.

A total of two men were on the canoe but only one of them was able to swim to safety, the PCSO said in a news release.