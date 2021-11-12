Man found dead in car submerged in pond near Polk City

Based on evidence, deputies said the man's car went over an embankment after he failed to stop at an intersection.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are working to find out what caused a crash that ended with a man dead inside his car in a Polk County pond.

Deputies say family members of Jose Mercado, 39, contacted them just after 1 p.m. Thursday to report him missing. They reportedly told the sheriff's office that he was headed home around 1 a.m., about 12 hours earlier, but never arrived.

According to the report, one of Mercado's relatives checked the location of his phone which showed it was near the intersection of Moore Road and Deen Still Road near Polk City.

After visiting the intersection, deputies say the family found evidence of a possible crash.

A drone flying over the area revealed what appeared to be a submerged car in the pond. The sheriff's office's Underwater Search And Recovery Team was brought in to recover it.

Mercado was found dead inside the 2013 Dodge Durango recovered from the pond. Based on evidence from the scene, deputies say he had been driving north on Moore Road at a high rate of speed when he failed to stop at the Deen Still Road intersection, where Moore Road ends.

According to the sheriff's office, Mercado's car went over an embankment and began to topple end-over-end before landing in the pond. Deputies added that Mercado was not wearing a seat belt.