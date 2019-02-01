POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A 22-year-old Boca Raton man died in an ATV crash on New Year's Day in Southeast Polk County.

Matthew Ryan McGrath went missing while riding an ATV around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Around 5:40 p.m., an off-duty Frostproof fireman found his ATV on its side in a water-filled ditch along State Road 60 roughly a mile and a half east of Highway 630 East.

McGrath was found dead underneath the vehicle.

Investigators say he had been traveling west in the shallow ditch parallel to the road when he drove into a water-filled section and was ejected into roughly 18 inches of water. The ATV then landed on top of him, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the ditch sits approximately 30 feet south of State Road 60 and roughly six feet below the road.

"Mr. McGrath was not wearing a helmet or other protective equipment at the time of the crash," said Scott Wilder, spokesperson for the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Wilder said the ATV was equipped with lights.

The crash is under investigation.

