Man killed in Lakeland crash after colliding into stop sign, tree

Byron Ihle, 84, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by medical personnel, authorities say.

LAKELAND, Fla. — An 84-year-old man is dead after he crashed into a stop sign and tree Sunday afternoon in Lakeland, authorities say.

At around 8:35 p.m., officers arrived near the area of County Line Road and Swindell Road after receiving a report of a single-car traffic crash, the Lakeland Police Department said in a news release.

Law enforcement says just before the crash occurred, Byron Ihle was driving in an SUV northbound on County Line Road as he approached the intersection of Swindell Road.

That's when the 84-year-old reportedly crashed into a stop sign and continued across Swindell Road. He then drove off the road and hit a tree.

The police department, along with the Lakeland Fire Department and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, all arrived at the scene of the crash to being life-saving measures, but Ihle was pronounced dead by medical personnel.