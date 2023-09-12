Man dies after being hit by 2 cars in Polk County

In an evening accident in Mulberry, an unidentified man was hit and then run over on State Road 60.

MULBERRY, Fla. — Two cars hit a pedestrian, killing him Monday evening on State Road 60 at Nichols Road in Mulberry.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, first responders found an adult Hispanic man lying in the road, severely hurt. He died after being transported to a local hospital.

One of the drivers told deputies that he was heading eastbound on SR 60 in a 2011 Nissan Versa when he hit something that he didn't see. The victim rolled onto the hood of the car and into the next lane. The driver made a U-turn and returned to the area, where he found the victim lying on the road.

Another driver told deputies that she also hit something that was lying in the road which caused a flat tire on her SUV. The evidence suggests that the victim was hit first by the Nissan Versa when he was in the outside lane of SR 60 east, and then he rolled into the outside lane, where he was run over by the SUV.

Neither of the two drivers showed any signs of intoxication or any other impairment to their driving. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing. Detectives are still trying to positively identify the victim.