WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 68-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after he was hit by a truck in Winter Haven.

Police said Charles Thornton was trying to cross First Street North outside of a crosswalk when he walked into the path of a 2017 Dodge pickup truck traveling south on First Street North. The driver of the truck stopped and stayed at the scene, police said.

Thornton was taken to Winter Haven Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said video from a nearby business shows Thornton "swaying back and forth" as he crossed the road and while in the media before being hit.

The driver did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.

